Report: Warriors’ James Wiseman to undergo knee surgery this week

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will reportedly undergo knee surgery on Thursday or Friday to repair a torn right meniscus, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Of course, Wiseman reportedly tore his right meniscus after landing awkwardly on his knee on Saturday. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week that the team was still in process of seeking multiple medical opinions and that surgery was still on the table.

According to Slater, a timetable for Wiseman’s potential return to the court will not be known until surgery is performed. The MRI results of his knee are inconclusive and the team won’t know how severe the injury is until doctors can operate on it.

The upcoming surgery is the latest curveball thrown at Wiseman this season.

Wiseman missed the start of training camp after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus. He missed 11 games later in the season due to a wrist injury, and he has been in and out of the starting lineup as the team works to find ways to best utilize his skills.

“He has really gutted through a lot of difficulty,” Kerr said on Monday. “This is yet another obstacle that has been put in front of him, so I just feel terrible for James. It seemed like he was just starting to get a little rhythm offensively and starting to feel good. It’s really tough to see him go down.”

Prior to the injury, Wiseman had plans to train with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett over the offseason. The two had been in contact to set something up, but it is unclear now if Wiseman will be able to participate given his upcoming knee surgery.

The Warriors were initially hopeful Wiseman avoided a major injury but will likely now be without him for the rest of the season. By all accounts, Wiseman has handled the adversity this season well and will likely do so again with his latest setback.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

