Warriors center James Wiseman goes from injury rehab to COVID-19 protocol

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Rehabbing Warriors center Wiseman placed in COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

More unfortunate Warriors news broke Wednesday night.

That's when second-year pro James Wiseman was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol, NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews reported.

Wiseman was nearing a return from right meniscus surgery he had in April before being placed in the NBA protocol. The 20-year-old center progressed through his rehab slower than expected, but the Warriors had hoped he'd advance to contract drills at some point in the next week.

Unfortunately for Wiseman, his rehab likely will be put on hold.

The NBA recently updated its protocol to where vaccinated players and coaches can test out of quarantine in just six days instead of 10. Draymond Green and Damion Lee join Wiseman as the three Warriors players currently in protocol, with Moses Moody and Jordan Poole now out of it.

