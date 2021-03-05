Report: Warriors interested in Blake Griffin after buyout from Detroit

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
Following the buyout of Blake Griffin from the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors are reported to be interested in the six-time All-Star, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors join the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Portland Trail Blazers as potential suitors that Griffin will be considering for his next home.

Though the Warriors have reported interest in Griffin, the Brooklyn Nets are reported to be the leader in the clubhouse to sign him, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In 20 games this season with the Pistons, Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists before he was out of the lineup as he and the organization worked on his buyout.

