Report: Warriors have had ‘talks’ with Orlando Magic about a trade for Aaron Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, buzz around potential deals is beginning to heat up.

On Sunday, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported the Golden State Warriors are one of several different teams to have talks with the Orlando Magic about a trade involving forward Aaron Gordon.

The Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers have also had talks with the Magic about Gordon, per O’Connor.

According to O’Connor, the Magic are seeking a mix of young players and first-round picks for Gordon.

In 22 games, Gordon is averaging 14.8 points on 45.2% shooting from the field with 6.8 boards and 4.1 assists for the Magic per contest. Gordon is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc on 4.3 attempts per game.

Gordon is coming off one of his top performances of the season, tallying 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field with six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets. Gordon showed off his range, drilling seven triples on eight attempts from deep.

Before landing with the Arizona Wildcats, Gordon played his high-school hoops at Archbishop Mitty in San Jose.

While the fit could provide question marks alongside Draymond Green, James Wiseman and Kevon Looney in the frontcourt, the Warriors need a spark to make a run at the postseason. The explosive Bay Area native could add a significant boost of athleticism and another scoring option behind Steph Curry.

With the trade deadline set for Thursday, March 25, Bob Myers‘ cell phone could be heating up.

