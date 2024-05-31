Report: Warriors have had conversations with Darvin Ham

While the Golden State Warriors’ roster will likely go under construction as the offseason gets underway with the draft and free agency. There could be changes coming to their coaching staff alongside Steve Kerr.

Kenny Atkinson has been linked to multiple head coaching openings around the league, specifically the Cleveland Cavaliers. If Atkinson leaves, Kerr will be tasked with finding a new assistant coach on his staff.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have had conversations with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in recent weeks. The Warriors could hire two assistant coaches if Atkinson leaves this summer, per Slater.

Ham was fired after two seasons with LeBron James and the Lakers. Ham led the Lakers to two-straight postseason appearances. However, after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back playoff series, the Lakers parted way with Ham.

Prior to joining the Lakers, Ham spent multiple seasons as an assistant, including four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. Ham also spent time as an assistant with the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

Before becoming a coach, Ham played eight seasons in the NBA. Ham had stops in Denver, Indiana, Washington, Milwaukee, Atlanta and Detroit.

