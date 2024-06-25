Report: Warriors guarantee Kevon Looney’s contract

According to an ESPN report, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly guaranteed Kevon Looney’s $8 million contract for the upcoming season. Looney has been with Golden State since being drafted with the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, helping the team win two championships during his tenure in the Bay Area.

Looney had previously been expected to hit the unrestricted free agency market, as his contract only had the first $3 million guaranteed. As such, the Warriors could have shaved $5 million off their salary cap heading into the summer. However, just because Looney’s contract has been guaranteed doesn’t mean he is a shoo-in to be on the roster by the start of next season.

“While this keeps Looney on the Warriors’ roster for now, sources told ESPN he could be part of a trade package depending on how Golden State’s roster changes through free agency,” ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported.

Looney played in 74 regular season games for the Warriors last season. He averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 59.7% from the field. He will now become an unrestricted free agent next summer. For now, though, Looney is contracted to Golden State for next season; whether he’s still on the roster in October remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire