Report: Warriors exploring Kuminga trade for high draft pick

The Warriors reportedly are looking to potentially move up in the 2023 NBA Draft.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday, citing sources, that 20-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga could be on the trade block to make it happen.

"Sources tell ESPN the Warriors are also exploring the option of acquiring a high draft pick in exchange for a young prospect such as Kuminga," Givony wrote.

Golden State currently owns the No. 19 overall pick in the draft. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday that the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 overall pick), Houston Rockets (No. 4), Detroit Pistons (No. 5) and Dallas Mavericks (No. 10) are all open to trading down in the first round.

Kuminga experienced a rocky sophomore season in the NBA. He averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game, a slight step up from his rookie campaign, but found himself weaving in and out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation throughout the year.

In the NBA playoffs, Kuminga averaged just 6.1 minutes per game and was a DNP (Did Not Play) three times. It was reported shortly after the Warriors' season ended in the second round that Kuminga would request a trade if he was not guaranteed a bigger role next season.

Kerr dismissed those reports during an interview with 95.7 The Game in May.

"Is [Kuminga] upset that he didn’t play? I think he’s frustrated that he didn’t play," Kerr said. "I would hope anybody in his situation would be frustrated with not playing.

"These guys are competitors, and they’re dying to be out there. I didn’t put him out there much, so he has every right to be frustrated. Anything beyond that is just speculation."

Besides Kuminga, the Warriors have four other players under 23 years old in Lester Quinones (22), Moses Moody (21), Ryan Rollins (20) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (20).

Jordan Poole, 23, struggled through the 2022-23 season. His four-year, $123 million contract extension signed in October kicks in next season, which opens him up to trade speculation as the Warriors look to squeeze another title or two in the final chapters of Steph Curry's career.

But on Monday, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Poole is not actively being shopped around, and the Warriors don't plan to make a trade this summer just for a salary dump.

A move before the NBA draft on June 22, however, appears to be in the cards.

