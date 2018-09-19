Report: Warriors expected to sign former Cavs guard to Exhibit 10 contract

He played overseas the last three years -- averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 assists for Cedevita in Croatia.

When the Warriors open training camp next Tuesday, the anticipation is that Will Cherry will be wearing a Golden State uniform.

The former Cavs guard is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Warriors, a source told Sportando.

Will Cherry is expected to join the Golden State Warriors on an Exhibit 10 contract, a source told Sportando.

The guard, who has played 8 games with Cavs in 2014-2015, spent last season with KK Cedevita in Croatia

— Emiliano Carchia (@ECarchia) September 19, 2018

You may be asking yourself: "What the heck is an Exhibit 10 contract?"

As CBA (collective bargaining agreement) guru Larry Coon writes:

An Exhibit 10 bonus can pay the player from $5,000 to $50,000 if the player is waived by his NBA team, signs with the G-League, is assigned to the NBA team's G-League affiliate, and stays there at least 60 days.

If you are a fan of the Santa Cruz Warriors, you can expect to see Cherry play in Surf City a lot.

[RELATED: Report: Warriors agree to contract terms with Summer League team forward]

The 6'0, 180-pound 27-year old -- who went to McClymonds High School in Oakland and played his college ball at Montana -- averaged 1.9 points over eight appearances with the Cavs in 2014-15.

He played overseas the last three years -- averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 assists for Cedevita in Croatia.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller



