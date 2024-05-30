Report: Warriors, ex-Lakers coach Ham have had assistant talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors are in need of a roster shakeup following a disappointing 2023-24 NBA season -- and that could include the coaching staff.

With the future of lead assistant Kenny Atkinson uncertain as he continues to draw head-coaching interest around the league, along with other coaching gaps to fill, the Warriors had some conversations with former Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham in recent weeks, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported, citing league sources.

Ham, who had two years remaining on his Lakers contract, was fired earlier this month after just two seasons with Los Angeles. The decision came just days after the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive season in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Atkinson has been tied to the Milwaukee Bucks, Lakers, and most notably, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were just granted permission to interview him and New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego for their vacant head-coaching gig, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources.

But the Warriors are contemplating a coaching staff addition regardless of what happens with Atkinson, Slater added, citing sources.

This comes after the departures of Mike Brown and Jama Mahlalela, in addition to the tragic passing of Dejan Milojević.

Slater added that while the Warriors and Ham have had discussions, things aren't "expected to materialize," but it is a sign of Golden State's desire to add a big-name assistant, particularly searching for either a former head coach or a former player to the fill the role.

If Atkinson does leave, Slater wrote that the Warriors "may add two assistant coaches," while acknowledging it's a very up-in-the-air time for NBA coaches.

