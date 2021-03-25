Report: Warriors emerging as possible trade destination for Sixers wing Danny Green

With the NBA trade deadline day moving fast and furious, the Golden State Warriors are being linked to a potential deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Warriors have emerged as a possible trade destination for Sixers wing Danny Green.

Via @TheSteinLine on Twitter:

The Warriors have emerged as a possible trade destination for Philadelphia's Danny Green, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021

While the Warriors have been quiet so far on deadline day, the Sixers have been busy, reportedly acquiring George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team deal. Green could potentially be involved in Philadelphia’s next transaction.

In his first season in Philadelphia, the veteran shooter is averaging 9.2 points on 40.3% shooting from the field with 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 44 games. Green is a proven shooter, hitting 39.9% from beyond the arc in his career.

In the Sixers trip to Chase Center on Tuesday, the three-time NBA champ tallied 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field with two boards and assists against the Warriors. Green notched three triples on eight attempts from long distance.

The North Carolina product is slated to be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. If Green lands in the Bay Area at the deadline, his bird rights would belong to the Warriors in the 2021 offseason.

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is set to close on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT.

