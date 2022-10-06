Report: Warriors considering discipline for Draymond Green after he struck Jordan Poole at practice

This isn't how Golden State wants to tip off its championship defense.

The Warriors are considering discipline for Draymond Green after his involvement in a fight with teammate Jordan Poole, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Per the report, a "heated interaction" escalated at Warriors practice on Wednesday when Green "forcefully struck Poole." Prior to Green striking Poole, the two players went chest-to-chest while pushing and shoving each other, according to the report.

The Warriors ended practice after the altercation and are leaning toward disciplining Green for the escalation, according to the report. It's not clear what type of discipline Green might face. There was no report of either player sustaining an injury in the altercation.

Draymond Green reportedly struck Jordan Poole after things got heated at Warriors practice. (Brett Davis/Reuters)

Warriors have suspended Green before

If he is disciplined, it won't be the first time for Green. The 10-year veteran has racked up multiple fines and suspensions throughout his career, usually at the behest of the NBA.

But the Warriors have disciplined Green as well. They suspended him for a single game in 2018 for "conduct detrimental to the team." That time he called then-teammate Kevin Durant a "bitch" during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

So far there's no video of Wednesday's reported incident. But if verbally insulting a teammate warrants a suspension, it stands to reason that striking one would too.