Report: Warriors closing D’Angelo Russell trade negotiations with Timberwolves

The Timberwolves reportedly really, really, really want D'Angelo Russell.

They tried to sign him last summer. They engaged Golden State in trade talks. They tried to orchestrate a four-team trade to meet the Warriors’ demands.

But Minnesota keeps falling short.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Golden State is moving on from D'Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.





This could be a negotiating tactic by the Warriors, leaking how dissatisfied they are with Minnesota’s offers and prompting the Timberwolves to offer more. The teams could still strike a deal before Thursday’s trade deadline.

But this is at least an indicator they’e actually just too far apart.

Especially because I already questioned the sincerity of Minnesota’s urgency to acquire Russell, a friend of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, someone who might be unhappy with the franchise. Trading aggregatable Jeff Teague for non-aggregatable Allen Crabbe made it much more difficult to construct a Russell trade.

Minnesota could still be active before the deadline. The Rockets want Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and could send out Clint Capela, whom interests the Hawks. But if not Russell, what return for Covington will satisfy Minnesota?