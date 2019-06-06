Report: Warriors center Kevon Looney 'could potentially return' in NBA Finals

Originally believed to be out for the remainder of the NBA Finals with a broken collarbone, Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney “could potentially return” after further evaluation and pending additional testing, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

The Warriors ruled out Looney indefinitely Monday with what the team described as “a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture” in his right side. The fourth-year center suffered the injury during a first-quarter collision with Raptors star Kawhi Leonard in Sunday’s Game 2. He played another nine minutes in the first half, failing to attempt a shot and grabbing one rebound while committing three fouls. He did not return in the third quarter and was on the injury list for Game 3 on Wednesday.

In an interview with The Mercury News this week, Dr. Faisal M. Mirza, a Bay Area orthopedic surgeon who did not treat Looney, outlined a timeline for similar injuries.

“You don’t want to put him at any further risk because many of the shoulder muscles are attached there, including some muscles in the neck that are attached to that first rib,” Mirza said. “He will be sore and maybe have difficulty breathing and coughing. He may have some general shoulder motion but you have to be careful. They’ll limit his unrestricted basketball playing for up to eight weeks. Usually the pain settles after the first two-to-three weeks. But everyone heals differently.”

Warriors center Kevon Looney defended Raptors star Kawhi Leonard in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Getty Images)

Perhaps Looney’s cartilage fracture was not nearly as signifiant as initially feared or his recovery power is extraordinary or the subsided pain is enough to play through. Whatever the reason, his return could be an added bonus for the Warriors, who also expect to add injured stars Kevin Durant (calf) and Klay Thompson (hamstring) to the lineup in a Finals series they now trail 2-1.

Given the condition of center DeMarcus Cousins, who is also working is way back from injury, Looney had been Golden State’s best option in the middle for the playoffs. His ability to defend from the rim to the perimeter was key to the team’s defense against the pick-and-roll, and he was a capable scorer around the basket. Whether he can perform at a high level with this injury remains in serious question.

