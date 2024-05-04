Report: Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson candidate for Lakers head coaching position

After losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers made a change to their coaching staff.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported the Lakers have parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham.

Via @wojespn on Twitter:

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers dismissed coach Darvin Ham, sources tell ESPN. In two seasons, Ham was 90-74 with a Western Conference Finals berth, two Play-In victories and an In-Season title. Lakers lost in five games to Denver in opening-round. pic.twitter.com/33ck0Hgyu4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2024

The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach spent two seasons in Hollywood, posting a 90-74 regular season record. The Nuggets eliminated Ham and the Lakers in playoffs in back-to-back years.

With Ham out, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers are starting a new head coaching search. A member of Steve Kerr’s coaching staff with the Golden State Warriors is reportedly a candidate to replace Ham.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson is a candidate for the opening at head coach with the Lakers along with Mike Budenholzer, Ty Lue and JJ Redick.

Via @ShamsCharania on Twitter:

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with coach Darvin Ham, and sources tell me and @jovanbuha an extensive search will commence soon, with candidates such as Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick and, if he becomes available, Ty Lue among others. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2024

Since joining Kerr’s staff in 2022, Atkinson has been a candidate for multiple head coaching positions across the NBA, including with the Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Prior to joining the Warriros, Atkinson was an assistant in Los Angeles with the Clippers under Ty Lue. Atkinson served as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons from 2016 through 2020.

