Report: Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson hired as new head coach of Cavaliers

Before the Golden State Warriors make changes to their roster with the upcoming NBA draft and free agency period, a change will be coming to their coaching staff.

According to Adrian Wojnarwoski of ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to hire Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach.

Via @wojespn on Twitter:

ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach and sides are working on a contract that’s expected to be completed soon. pic.twitter.com/x60kBtvQDQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

According to Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers are eager for Atkinson’s player development program along with his relationship with current Cavs Jarret Allen and Caris LeVert. Allen and LeVert played under Atkinson while he served as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cavaliers are especially eager for Atkinson's player development program to impact young 7-footer Evan Mobley, sources said. Atkinson has a strong history with Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert from their time together with the Nets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

Since joining Kerr’s coaching staff and winning a championship with the Warriors in 2022, Atkinson has been a candidate for multiple head coaching positions. Atkinson has been linked to openings with the Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, and Los Angeles Lakers in the past.

Prior to joining the Warriors, Atkinson was the head coach of the Nets for four seasons from 2016-2020, posting a 118-190 record. During the 2018-19 season, Atkinson led the Nets to the postseason.

Along with the Warriors, Atkinson has served as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Atkinson is the latest member of Kerr’s assistant coaching staff to land a head coaching position in the association, joining Mike Brown, Alvin Gentry and Luke Walton.

