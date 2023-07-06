Warriors officially acquire CP3 for Poole in trade with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's official: Chris Paul is a Warrior.

The Warriors completed their blockbuster trade with the Wizards on Thursday, sending Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks -- a 2027 second-rounder and a 2030 first-rounder (top 20 protected) -- to Washington in exchange for the 38-year-old guard.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on June 22.

Paul, 38, was sent to the Wizards in the Phoenix Suns' trade for star guard Bradley Beal in June. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported several days before the trade was first reported that the Wizards would wait and see if they could "flip him to a third team," and named the Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers as potential landing spots.

Paul has two seasons left on his contract and is owed $30.8 million next season. That money became guaranteed on June 28. Paul’s non-guaranteed $30 million on the books for the 2024-25 season becomes guaranteed next June.

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 32 minutes played in 59 games last season, and helped the Suns beat the Clippers in five games in a first-round playoff series. He suffered a groin injury during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, though, and missed the rest of the series, which the Suns lost in six.

Poole, 24, had a breakout 2021-22 season, helping the Warriors win their fourth NBA championship in eight years, and averaged a career-high 20.4 points last season on 43.0 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent on 3-pointers. However, a preseason altercation in which veteran teammate Draymond Green punched him seemingly derailed the team's title repeat hopes, as Golden State exited the playoffs in the second round.

The Warriors made fixing their team chemistry a priority this offseason, with Green admitting he needed to mend fences with Poole, but it appears that might not be necessary now.

But the dynasty in the Bay has made its priority clear: This team is ready to win now. The Warriors' two-timeline plan is over and has been replaced by a desire to chase championships with its dynastic core.

