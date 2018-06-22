Report: Warriors agree to terms on deal with NCAA's second leading scorer

The Warriors selected Jacob Evans with the No. 28 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

But that wasn't the only thing they accomplished.

Golden State agreed to terms on a partially guaranteed deal with Kendrick Nunn, according to ESPN's Ian Bagley.

Undrafted free agent Kendrick Nunn has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Golden State Warriors, per ESPN sources. Nunn was the NCAA's second-leading scorer last season at Oakland. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2018

Nunn averaged 25.9 points per game last year at Oakland University in Michigan.

[LISTEN: Warriors Outsiders Podcast: What does the Jacob Evans selection mean for Pat McCaw?]

On Thursday night he tweeted:

Oakland to Oakland 🙌🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Kendrick Nunn (@k_nunnbetter) June 22, 2018

The partial guarantee essentially means that he will report to training camp in late September, and will end up being an affiliate player for the Santa Cruz Warriors (this is not the same as a two-way contract).

There is no official word yet if Nunn will play for the Warriors' summer league team in Sacramento and/or Las Vegas.

Nunn was a Top 100 recruit in the high school class of 2013.

He played his first three years of college ball at Illinois -- averaging 15.5 points per game as a junior.

Nunn was dismissed from the team following the 2015-16 season and ended up at Oakland.

He sat out the 2016-17 campaign before completing his career as the Horizon League Player of the Year.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller