Report: Warriors agree to contract terms with Summer League team forward

The Warriors took care of some business on Friday afternoon.

Marcus Derrickson will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with Golden State, sources told Shams Charania.

What is an Exhibit 10, you ask?

As CBA (collective bargaining agreement) guru Larry Coon writes:

An Exhibit 10 bonus can pay the player from $5,000 to $50,000 if the player is waived by his NBA team, signs with the G-League, is assigned to the NBA team's G-League affiliate, and stays there at least 60 days.

So in a nutshell -- Derrickson will join the Warriors for training camp in late September and will most likely be waived in early October. He will end up with the Santa Cruz Warriors and will collect his bonus about two months into the G League season.

It's also possible for the Warriors to convert Derrickson's contract to a two-way contract as Golden State has one available (Damion Lee has already signed a two-way deal).

Derrickson -- who went undrafted in June after three years at Georgetown -- played for the Warriors in Summer League.

The 6'7" forward averaged 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over eight contests.

He shot over 40 percent from deep (15-for-37) and scored over 20 points three times.

Marcus Derrickson (who played for the Warriors in Summer League): "I actually like to live my life, and not do it through social media." I knew I really liked this guy! https://t.co/xQ8tHDrl11 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 31, 2018

