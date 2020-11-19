Report: Warriors to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. in trade with Thunder

Report: Warriors to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. from Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Golden State Warriors are nearing a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder that will send forward Kelly Oubre to San Francisco, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Golden State is nearing a deal with Oklahoma City to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr., sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The move seems to correspond with recent news that sharp-shooter Klay Thompson will miss the entire 2020-21 season with an Achilles tear.

Oubre was already involved in a blockbuster trade just three days ago that sent him to the Thunder in exchange for a package headlined by future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

According to ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks, the move will push the Warriors even further into the luxery tax.

Golden State tax bill is currently $66M



The addition of Kelly Oubre would see it increase to $134M



$14.4M of Oubre + $68M in taxes= $82.4M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 19, 2020

Oubre, 24, averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds through 56 games for the Phoenix Suns last season before suffering a season ending torn meniscus in late February.

The Washington Wizards drafted Oubre in 2015 with their 15th pick. Before being shipped to the Suns, alongside guard Austin Rivers, for Trevor Ariza in 2018, Oubre was averaging a career-high 15.2 points, and 4.7 rebounds.