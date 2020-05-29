Report: Vote scheduled for ‘20-to-22’ team NBA return plan, expected to pass

The NBA is expected to have a plan to resume its season approved by owners at a vote on Thursday, June 4, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The NBA is planning a Thursday vote of the Board of Governors -- with an expectation that owners will approve Adam Silver's recommendation on a format to re-start the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2020





The news comes on the heels of a call with the Board of Governors Friday that yielded nothing definitive. Four potential formats for relaunching the season and a target date of July 31 to resume play were reportedly floated.

Sources: The NBA discussed four competition scenarios for restart with Board of Governors today:



- 16 teams: Directly to playoffs

- 20: Group/stage play

- 22: Games to determine seeding, play-in tournament for final seed(s)

- 30: 72-game regular season, with play-in tourney









— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020





But the above report from Wojnarowski marks the most marked progress towards the league formally agreeing on a return-to-play plan to date.

Predictably, the precise details of the plan are not yet known. In conjunction with Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne, Wojnarowski reported that the plan is expected to feature invitations for "20-to-22" teams.

Owners are largely planning to pledge support for Silver's final recommedation on a plan, which teams expect to include invitations for 20-to-22 teams to resume the season, sources tell @ramonashelburne, @ZachLowe_NBA and me. https://t.co/8waxNm1Dpc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2020





That would mean no invite for the Bulls - perhaps a blessing in disguise (or dressed plainly). The Bulls are currently paused with the 24th-best record in the NBA at 22-43, and are 8.5 games back of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference.

Still, the team opened the Advocate Center Friday morning with clearance from both Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials. Players in the area will be permitted to undergo NBA-sanctioned treatments at the facility, an opportunity which Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn have already taken advantage of. Voluntary, socially-distanced, individual workouts may begin Wednesday when Chicago is expected to enter Phase 3 of its reopening. Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley will be en route to the city soon.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. A resumption bid seems on the cusp of coming to fruition.

