Report: Vontaze Burfict facing a five-game suspension

Vontaze Burfict was suspended the first three games of last season for violating player safety rules, and he could be facing an even longer ban this year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bengals linebacker is facing a possible five-game suspension for an illegal hit against Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman earlier this month.

This one is for violating a new rule to protect players in defenseless positions.

Burfict is appealing and has a hearing next week, and the Bengals are supporting him, issuing a statement saying they were: “aware of the NFL’s letter to Vontaze regarding a play in last weekend’s game. The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that contact was shoulder-to-chest. The Club will support Vontaze in the appeal process.”

The veteran linebacker would lose $882,353 in game checks if the suspension stands.

Burfict’s playoff hit on Antonio Brown in 2015 triggered his last suspension, and he’s been fined nearly $800,000 for 16 unnecessary roughness penalties.

He’d miss games against the Ravens, Texans, Packers, Browns, and Bills if the suspension stands.