Report: Von Miller is traveling to London with the Bills

Von Miller, certified Londoner… at least for this weekend.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Miller is making the trip to London with his team ahead of their upcoming matchup in England’s capital.

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite the update, there is still no definitive decision on whether or not the 34-year-old will actually play.

