Von Miller signing 6-year, $120M deal with Buffalo Bills in free agency

Prized free agent pass rusher Von Miller is signing with the Buffalo Bills.

The team confirmed the six-year deal via Twitter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it is worth $120 million.

Von Miller announces he is signing with the Bills on his IG



It is a 6-year, $120M deal, per @RapSheet 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/bdDgQfxCoX — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2022

The Bills are also signing free agent tight end O.J. Howard, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In 2021, Miller started the season with a Broncos team that was going nowhere and ended the season by adding to what is likely a Hall of Fame resume. Denver traded Miller to the Rams during last season for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft. Both sides felt good about that deal by the end of the season. Miller made an immediate impact with the Rams with five sacks in eight regular-season games. Then he continued to play well through the playoffs, including two sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Super Bowl win.

Miller already had a Super Bowl MVP trophy from his time with the Broncos. Miller was the second pick of the 2011 draft and put up 110 sacks with the Broncos. Shortly after the season ended, Miller started hinting on social media about possibly returning to the Broncos.

Miller turns 33 on March 26 but still was one of the most coveted free agents on the market. He's a proven great pass rusher and should have some good seasons left. He showed during the Rams' Super Bowl run he can still get after the quarterback like few others in the NFL.