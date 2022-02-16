Report: Von Miller said ‘come get me’ to Sean McVay in 2018

Von Miller has said he never wanted to leave the Denver Broncos and did not desire a trade.

That might not be completely true.

In a recent story about how the 2021 Los Angeles Rams came together, Greg Bishop and Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated reported a brief remark Miller made to coach Sean McVay at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2018:

Shots were had, along with quite a night. At one point, Miller turned to McVay and said something he never expected would come true. “Come get me.”

Three years later, McVay traded second- and third-round draft picks to Denver in exchange for Miller. The trade worked out well for all parties — the Broncos got two extra draft picks for a player scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, and the Rams and Miller went on to win the Super Bowl.

Denver will always have a special place in Miller’s heart, and he has repeatedly said he is a ‘Bronco for life,’ but it seems that the idea of leaving the team for a contender was something he thought about as early as three years ago.

It’s hard to blame Miller for that — the Broncos have missed the playoffs in six-straight seasons since winning Super Bowl 50. Miller got out and immediately won a Super Bowl with the Rams.

Miller is now set to become a free agent in March, and it remains to be seen if Miller and Denver will have any interest in a potential reunion.

