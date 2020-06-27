Another day, another report of a Buccaneers defensive lineman needing offseason surgery.

On Friday, news emerged that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had arthroscopic knee surgery. Now comes word, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that defensive tackle Vita Vea underwent a “minor surgical procedure” to address an “unspecified hand injury.”

Stroud reports that Vea could miss some time at the start of training camp, but that he will not have any limitations when the regular season begins. (And, yes, I continue to believe it’s when, not if.)

A first-round pick in 2018, Vea became the first players since J.J. Watt in 2014 to register a sack and catch a touchdown pass in the same game. Vea, at 347 pounds, also is believed to be the heaviest player to score a touchdown.

Report: Vita Vea had surgery for hand injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk