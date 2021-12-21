Report: Virginia Tech targeting Wisconsin OL coach Joe Rudolph

Virginia Tech is doing everything it can to snatch offensive line coach Joe Rudolph from Wisconsin, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus yesterday.

Potrykus writes “New Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, in the process of assembling his coaching staff, has targeted Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. Neither UW coach Paul Chryst nor Rudoph returned messages left Monday night but a UW source said Pry would like Rudolph to coach the Hokies’ offensive line.”

Rudolph was with Wisconsin from 2008-2011 as its tight ends coach and has worked as the program’s offensive line coach since Paul Chryst took the job in 2015.

While he faced criticism this season and last due to the team’s up-and-down play along the line, the former Wisconsin guard has proven to be one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. We now wait to see what Wisconsin does to keep him around—that is if there is even mutual interest in the first place.

