With the first wave of free agency essentially complete, available players are taking visits to explore potential fits.

One such player is defensive end Vinny Curry, who NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports is meeting with the Jets on Wednesday.

Curry has spent eight of his nine career seasons with the Eagles, with the exception being a short stint with the Buccaneers. He played 11 games for the club in 2020 with three starts, recording 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

Philadelphia drafted Curry in the second round back in 2012. He signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2018, but Tampa Bay cut him after only one season. Overall, Curry has played 123 games with 28 starts and recorded 32.5 sacks.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is familiar with Curry, having served as the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel from 2016-2019.

Report: Vinny Curry visiting with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk