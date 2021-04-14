The Steelers cut Vince Williams in March. They now are re-signing the linebacker.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Williams is returning to Pittsburgh, having turned down other offers to remain in town.

The Steelers saved $4 million on their salary cap by releasing Williams earlier this offseason.

Williams, a 2013 sixth-round draft choice, started 14 games last season and played 65 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps and 11 percent of their special teams snaps.

Williams, 31, has appeared in 121 games with 69 starts, totaling 479 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Report: Vince Williams returning to Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk