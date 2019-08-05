Report: Vince Carter signing with Hawks, playing record-breaking 22nd NBA season

The Hawks held a roster spot for Vince Carter.

He apparently found no better offers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2019





This will be Carter’s 22nd season – most in NBA history. He’ll break a tie with Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish. If he plays on or past Jan. 26, Carter would also become the first 43-year-old to play in the NBA since Willis in 2007.

Carter’s longevity is incredible. I wrote about it four years ago, and he’s still going!

An amazing athlete in his prime, Carter has remained in excellent shape. He has transitioned into a stretch four late in his career. He’s strong enough to defend opposing bigs, and his outside shooting/mobility are positives at power forward.

The Hawks are rebuilding around Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cameron Reddish. The future is the priority.

But if that if that young group is ahead of schedule, Carter could help Atlanta compete for the playoffs next season. If it takes a little longer, Carter can provide veteran mentorship in the meantime.