REPORT: Vince Carter to be elected into Basketball Hall of Fame

This weekend will be a special one for former North Carolina Tar Heels’ standout Vince Carter despite his college team not playing in the Final Four.

Instead, Carter will have a personal achievement to celebrate the success of his basketball career. Per The Athletic, Vince Carter is expected to be one of the players announced as a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame for the 2024 class. The report from Shams Charania suggests that Carter and Chauncey Billups will be two members of the class set to be announced Saturday during the Final Four in Phoenix. Here is what Charania wrote in the report:

The full 2024 class is set to be announced Saturday in Phoenix as part of men’s Final Four festivities. League sources tell The Athletic that Dick Barnett (Veteran Committee), a two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks in the 1970s, also will be part of this year’s class.

Carter spent three seasons at North Carolina after being a McDonald’s All-American and the Florida Mr. Basketball in 1995. He was an All-ACC member two times including a first-team selection in 1998. He was also a consensus second-team All-American in 1998, earning his number 15 to be recognized in the Dean Dome rafters.

After his career at North Carolina, he was the 5th overall pick by Golden State and traded to Toronto. He made an impact right away, winning he 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year award. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star between Toronto and the New Jersey Nets.

Carter finished his career with 25,728 points and is 21st on the all-time scoring list. He’s also the only player to play in four different decades in the NBA.

