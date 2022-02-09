There was a report last week that the Seahawks were expected to hire Ed Donatell for a role on their defensive coaching staff other than defensive coordinator, but it looks like he’s headed for a different team.

ESPN reports that Donatell and the Vikings are working on a deal that would make him the defensive coordinator in Minnesota. Donatell spent the last three years in the same role on Vic Fangio’s staff with the Broncos.

Donatell ould be working for Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, although he can’t officially be named the Vikings’ head coach until after he wraps up his duties as the Rams offensive coordinator in the Super Bowl.

Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, Ravens defensive line coach/run game coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Lions defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant have interviewed with the Vikings. Desai has also been mentioned as a possible Seahawks addition.

Report: Vikings working to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk