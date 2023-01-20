Report: Vikings’ Wes Phillips declines Chargers’ interview request for offensive coordinator position

The Chargers are looking for their next offensive coordinator, but it will not be Vikings OC Wes Phillips.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Phillips turned down Los Angeles’ interview request and will stay with Minnesota in the same position.

Phillips has over 15 years of NFL coaching experience.

Phillips moved to the Vikings from the Rams with Kevin O’Connell when he was hired as the head coach in Minnesota last year.

Phillips spent three years with the Rams as their tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

Before making the move to Los Angeles, Phillips was a quality control/ offensive assistant, offensive line coach and tight ends coach with the Cowboys and a tight ends coach with the then Redskins.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire