Report: Vikings were also interested in signing former Bears RB David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears’ biggest free agent loss was running back David Montgomery, who signed a three-year deal with NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions.

Now, Chicago will have to face their former running back twice a year with Detroit. But it sounds like that could’ve been the case even if he didn’t sign with the Lions.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears and Lions weren’t the only NFC North teams interested in Montgomery. The Vikings were also in the mix.

As I understand it, Montgomery had a number of suitors in free agency, including the Bears. Three-fourths of the NFC North was interested in signing him. The Bears, the Detroit Lions (where he landed) and Minnesota Vikings were all in the mix.

Poles believes that Chicago was close to re-signing Montgomery. But Biggs shared an interesting nugget about why Montgomery ultimately chose the Lions over the Bears — and it had to do with guaranteed money.

Montgomery scored an $18 million, three-year contract from the Lions, and what’s notable is the deal includes $8.75 million fully guaranteed and another $2.25 million is fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2024 league year. The Bears’ offer to Montgomery, according to a source, did not include any guaranteed money beyond Year 1 of the deal.

After missing out on Montgomery, the Bears pivoted to free agency, where they inked two contributors in D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. Foreman is expected to compete for reps with Khalil Herbert while Homer could see his share of snaps as the only one of the three who is a reliable pass catcher.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire