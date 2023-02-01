Report: Vikings waiting for Ejiro Evero to hire defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search has stalled out over the last week. I opined on Tuesday that they were waiting to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and it could come to fruition with the hiring of head coach Sean Payton.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, that is the case as he reported that the Vikings are waiting to interview Evero before making a decision.

The reason the Vikings' search for a defensive coordinator has been quiet lately is that, per sources, they're waiting to see if they can get an interview with the Denver Broncos' Ejiro Evero. At the moment, he's a candidate for the head coach job in Indianapolis and Arizona. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 1, 2023

One of the reasons they have to wait for Evero is the same reason they have to wait for Brian Flores. They are both head coaching candidates for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job.

Evero spent time with both general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in San Francisco and head coach Kevin OConnell in Los Angeles with the Rams.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire