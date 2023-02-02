Report: Vikings waiting on Ejiro Evero as a DC candidate

The Minnesota Vikings are waiting to hire a defensive coordinator until they get an opportunity to interview Ejiro Evero, according to a report from ESPN’s Kevin Seifert (via Vikings Wire).

Evero, the Denver Broncos’ holdover defensive coordinator from Nathaniel Hackett’s staff, drew interest from all five teams with head coach openings this offseaosn, including the Broncos.

Denver ended up hiring Sean Payton to replace Hackett, leaving Evero with an uncertain future. Two of the NFL’s other head coach openings have also been filled, but the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are yet to make their HC hires. Evero is a candidate for both teams.

The Broncos blocked the Atlanta Falcons from interviewing Evero for their DC opening because it would be a lateral move, but they can’t — and wouldn’t want to — stop Evero from potentially taking a HC job.

If Evero does not get the Colts or Cards job, he would presumably be a strong candidate to remain in Denver as DC for another season. There’s a chance that Payton might want to bring in his own coordinators, though, and reports have suggested Vic Fangio is a potential candidate.

There’s also the possibility that Evero might want a change of scenery after Hackett, one of his good friends in the coaching ranks, was fired. The Broncos offered the interim coach position to Evero in December, but the DC turned down the opportunity out of loyalty to Hackett.

Evero’s future in Denver is uncertain, and the Vikings hope to interview him if he becomes available.

