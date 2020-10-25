Report: Vikings ‘very open’ to moving some key veterans

Minnesota might be in trouble for the long term, due to the team’s current record and big-money players under contract.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the team could be rectifying that in an attempt to cut more salary cap space. La Canfora reported that the Vikings are very open to moving safety Harrison Smith, left tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph if they can find the right takers.

La Canfora also said that it’s possible wide receiver Adam Thielen is dealt before the deadline, but not likely.

The Vikings making any of those moves might be bad for 2021, but it does free up space for the team. It also means that younger players, like Irv Smith Jr. and Ezra Cleveland, have openings at positions they are able to play.