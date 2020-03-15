The Vikings are discussing a new contract with kicker Dan Bailey, Ben Goessling of the Star-Tribune reports.

Bailey is scheduled to become a free agent.

He made 27 of 29 field goal attempts and 40 of 44 extra points last season.

Bailey, 32, began 2017 as the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker at 89.5 percent. But back and groin injuries that season led to four missed games, five missed field goals and his first two career missed extra points.

He was beat out in Dallas by Brett Maher in 2018.

Bailey has made 84.2 percent of his field goals in two seasons in Minnesota and 93.3 percent of his extra points.

Report: Vikings trying to get Dan Bailey re-signed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk