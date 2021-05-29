Report: Vikings tried to trade up in 2021 NFL draft, but Panthers turned them down

On draft day, the Bears traded up to land Justin Fields at No. 11. Chicago got to Fields before Minnesota could draft at No. 14, but apparently, the Vikings were trying to trade up as well.

Minnesota gave Carolina a low-ball offer for the No. 8 overall pick, which was turned down by the Panthers. According to multiple reports, the Vikings were trying to acquire Fields with Carolina’s pick, but that was not specifically said in the video and there were other good prospects on the table at the time.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Minnesota was prepared to take Fields if he fell to the team at No. 14, but of course that did not work out. Cronin also wrote that “front-office personnel worked the phones and tried to see where they might have to move up to land Fields,” so it’s possible that the Vikings were trying to trade up for Fields in that video.

The Vikings ended up actually trading back from No. 14, landing Christian Darrisaw with the No. 23 overall pick. Minnesota still got a quarterback in the draft as well, taking Kellen Mond in the third round.

However, the Bears getting Fields is worrisome for the Vikings. Chicago has a good defense and Allen Robinson is one of the best wideouts in the NFL. If the Bears develop Fields into a solid quarterback, Minnesota could be in trouble.

    Investors have been falling out of love with electric vehicle startups — particularly the ones that have merged with SPACs.Why it matters: EV companies were a hot target for SPACs last year as investors saw long-term growth opportunities in the global transition to clean energy. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut the mood has changed as incumbent automakers, Ford and GM, have stepped up their plans to become more competitive in the EV market.Growing regulatory scrutiny over SPACs and broader market sentiment shifts are also casting shadows over the sector. Driving the news: Shares of pre-revenue EV company Lordstown Motors plunged 15% after the Monday announcement that the company needs to raise additional capital — though the stock has recovered throughout the week.On the flip side, shares of Ford have gained 13% since Wednesday, when the company said it expects EVs to make up 40% of its worldwide sales by 2030.Ford's message, in a nutshell: We have the scale, plus manufacturing and engineering know-how, that the startups lack.The SPAC factor: Entrepreneurs eager to capitalize on the clean energy revolution opted to fast-track pre-revenue EV companies to the public markets through SPAC deals.Congress and the SEC are now investigating rules around speculative projections and erroneous accounting practices in SPACs.In EV-land, the SEC is specifically probing Canoo and Lordstown.By the numbers: Four EV makers that completed a SPAC merger last year — Fisker, Canoo, Lordstown and Nikola — are trading between 72% and 90% lower than their highs. Shares of 19 EV and EV-adjacent companies that have gone public via SPACs have seen their share prices fall about 50% from their highs, according to an Axios analysis of SPAC Research data. Even Tesla is down 16% so far this year. Meanwhile, GM and Ford shares have gained 43% and 61%, respectively.What they’re saying: The initial hype for EV stocks is similar to what happened during the early 2000s tech boom, Bill Selesky of Argus Research tells Axios.Like pre-revenue tech companies then, these new EV makers have warned investors that it could take years to grow — but investors are showing more skepticism, and less patience. Dan Ives at Wedbush notes that SPACs have also added more EV companies to the public markets, creating an "arms-race" feel. "As appetite for risk has declined in this environment, no sector besides tech has been hit as hard as the EV landscape," Ives says.Reality check: The chip shortage and concerns of rising inflation and subsequent rate hikes have pushed many investors to risk-off mode. Our thought bubble: New EV companies are motivated by the idea of being the next Tesla, while investors want to find the next Tesla. But history is littered with examples of car companies that have failed — even Tesla has come close many times.The bottom line: Incumbent carmakers will likely end up winning a large portion of the EV market, while smaller companies get scooped up or fold. Some investors will get burned along the way. But the world will ultimately have a lot of EVs.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

