Report: Vikings trade offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to Patriots

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started wheeling and dealing on Sunday, flipping offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly nets the Vikings a sixth-round pick in return.

Though this trade won’t do much to move the needle, it’s significant in the sense that Lowe had served as the immediate backup to left tackle Christian Darrisaw throughout training camp.

That puts even more pressure on offensive tackle Oli Udoh, who will likely back up both Darrisaw and right tackle Brian O’Neill now that Lowe is on the move. There’s also a chance offensive guard Blake Brandel could play either position in a pinch considering he’s done it in the past.

This will be a fresh start for Lowe after the Vikings selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in one game as a rookie, getting the nod in the season finale with the Vikings resting most of their starters against the Chicago Bears.

Aside from trading for Lowe, the Vikings also reportedly started making some cuts on Sunday, as well. They started by cutting linebacker Tanner Vallejo, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, then cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams and linebacker Wilson Huber.

Like the rest of the NFL, the Vikings must have their 53-man roster submitted by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

