Report: Vikings trade for Cardinals C Mason Cole
The Vikings are getting a boost to their offensive line.
Per Mark Sanchez (yes, that Mark Sanchez!) the Vikings are trading for Cardinals center Mason Cole.
Sources tell me Center Mason Cole traded from @AZCardinals to the @Vikings details to follow @NFL @4th_and_forever @GOATfarmmedia
— Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) March 25, 2021
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Minnesota will give up a sixth-round pick, which leaves Minnesota at 10 total picks for this year’s draft.
Comp update: Vikings are trading a 6th-round pick in this year’s draft to Arizona for center Mason Cole, per source. https://t.co/z61jvhBgHd
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021
Cole, a 2018 third-round pick, started 14 games for the Cardinals last season.
Per Spotrac, he’s due $2.183 million in 2021.
It feels like either Cole or Garrett Bradbury will make the transition to guard, but we’ll see how this all plays out.