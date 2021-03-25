Report: Vikings trade for Cardinals C Mason Cole

The Vikings are getting a boost to their offensive line.

Per Mark Sanchez (yes, that Mark Sanchez!) the Vikings are trading for Cardinals center Mason Cole.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Minnesota will give up a sixth-round pick, which leaves Minnesota at 10 total picks for this year’s draft.

Comp update: Vikings are trading a 6th-round pick in this year’s draft to Arizona for center Mason Cole, per source. https://t.co/z61jvhBgHd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021

Cole, a 2018 third-round pick, started 14 games for the Cardinals last season.

Per Spotrac, he’s due $2.183 million in 2021.

It feels like either Cole or Garrett Bradbury will make the transition to guard, but we’ll see how this all plays out.