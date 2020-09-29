Report: Vikings told to plan for 48-hour closure of facility

The Titans have addressed the possibility that their facility will be closed for the entire week after eight members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 and the Vikings have some decisions to make about their own plans for this Sunday’s game against the Texans.

No players or personnel have tested positive after playing against the Titans last Sunday, but the facility is closed as testing and tracing takes place. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has been told that it will be closed until Wednesday at the earliest and that they should plan for a 48-hour closure.

If that is the case and they reopen on Thursday, the Vikings would have a couple of practice days left before traveling to Houston for their Week Four game. While that might not be ideal, it’s not all that different from other short weeks that teams experience over the course of the season.

Further clarity on the plans for Minnesota, Tennessee and this weekend’s games will have to wait for full testing results and word from the league about how they plan to proceed.

