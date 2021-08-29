Report: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to undergo surgery for a meniscus injury

#Vikings starting TE Irv Smith Jr. is expected to undergo surgery for a meniscus injury that will sideline him for at least the start of the regular season, per sources. Exact timetable TBD for now, but Smith seemed poised for a breakout season and now it’s on hold. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2021

With longtime Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph heading to the Giants this offseason, many expected Irv Smith Jr. to break out.

However, Minnesota fans and fantasy football owners will have to wait and see whether Smith Jr. can thrive as the team’s primary tight end. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo surgery for a meniscus injury.

The tight end will be sidelined for at least the start of the regular season. The exact timetable has yet to be determined, per Pelissero. Minnesota’s opening game is on Sept. 12 against the Bengals.

With Smith out, expect Tyler Conklin to get more reps. Conklin stepped up in 2020 due to injuries at tight end and he looked pretty good. However, he is not the receiving threat that the Smith is. Maybe the Vikings go out and find a tight end that has a similar skillset to Smith, now that he is out for the time being.