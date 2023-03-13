Report: Vikings target Jamel Dean re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another cornerback target for the Minnesota Vikings is off the market.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network cornerback Jamel Dean re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. TheScore’s Jordan Schultz later reported that Dean would sign a four-year deal worth $56 million, and $26 million guaranteed.

Breaking: FA CB Jamel Dean plans to sign with the sources tell @theScore. 4 yrs, $52 million w $26 Guaranteed Per @PFF, Dean allowed a 50% completion rate (fourth among CBs with at least 50 targets) and 6.1 yards per target (T-10th) in primary coverage last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2023

Earlier on Monday, two former Vikings cornerbacks moved to other teams. First, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minutes later, the Washington Commanders claimed Cam Dantzler.

The Vikings are thin at cornerback after a flurry of roster-keeping moves left the room needing immediate help. Akayleb Evans is the only cornerback under contract with any significant amount of playing time from last season. Andrew Booth, Jr. is expected to play an important role next season but missed last season with an injury.

