Report: Vikings have talked with Free Agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman

On Monday it was reported that the Minnesota Vikings have had initial conversations with free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The news was reported by SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson.

Hardman recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs before becoming a free agent this offseason.

As a former track star, Hardman has the ability to blow past defenders and make big plays downfield. He has also shown versatility as a return specialist and occasional runner.

If he played alongside Justin Jefferson, the two could form a dynamic duo. With Jefferson’s exceptional route-running ability and Hardman’s speed, they could stretch the field and create opportunities for big plays. Additionally, both players have shown the ability to make catches in traffic and create yards after the catch, which could make them a nightmare for opposing defenses.

While this conversation shows the Vikings are looking around for free-agent receivers, it’s important to note that all conversations in the NFL are fluid, and the front office for the Vikings may just be doing their due diligence.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire