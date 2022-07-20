Report: Vikings still haven’t closed the door on Kyle Rudolph reunion

There could be mutual interest still lingering between the Minnesota Vikings and free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph.

During an appearance on The Scoop with Doogie, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson said the former longtime Viking is still on the search for an opportunity to land on some team’s roster ahead of training camp.

There have been talks of a potential return to Minnesota. While the Vikings don’t appear to be that hot on the idea right now, they’ve kept the line of communication open with the former two-time Pro Bowler.

“Kyle fully expects to be in some team’s training camp next week,” said Wolfson. “Yes, there has been some dialogue with the Vikings. He’s got multiple agents working on his behalf. I think it’s more them pushing the Vikings idea, but the Vikings haven’t necessarily hung up the phone.”

Wolfson went on to predict the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being the eventual landing spot for the 32-year-old veteran.

Rudolph could serve as a replacement for the recently retired Rob Gronkowski, and it would put him in a position to win a Super Bowl, while also catching passes from legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

But the Vikings also make sense on paper considering the uncertainty at the tight end position.

Irv Smith Jr. is coming off a season-ending meniscus injury, and the team is hurting for depth behind him, particularly when it comes to a receiving tight end. Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson and Zach Davidson are all predominantly blocking tight ends.

And it’s too early to know what to expect from rookie Nick Muse.

The team would love to have at least one more weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins to attack opposing defenses with on the field. Even a diminished version of Rudolph is still capable of making plays.

But the bigger question for the Vikings was posed by Wolfson after hearing news of the team’s continued interest in Rudolph, and it relates to Smith’s health.

“I do find it interesting that the Vikings haven’t hung up the phone,” Wolfson said. “It makes me wonder, and I need to dig more on this. …I may not be able to dig more until next week. But what exactly is going on with Irv Smith Jr.? Is the knee still an issue?”

Story continues

If Smith still isn’t 100 percent, it could become an even bigger problem than the Vikings need in the proposed win-now season.

List