Report: Vikings spoke to Jarius Wright, unlikely to bring him back

The Vikings added a wide receiver last week when they signed former Titan Tajae Sharpe and they’ve also reportedly checked in with a former member of their receiving corps as well.

It doesn’t appear a reunion is coming in the immediate future, however. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team has spoken to the representatives for wide receiver Jarius Wright, but there’s a “low chance” of any deal at the moment.

Wright joined the Vikings as a 2012 fourth-round pick and remained with the team through the 2017 season. He left for the Panthers in 2018 and became a free agent this month when the Panthers declined their option on his contract.

Wright had 28 catches for 296 yards last season. He had 153 catches for 2,039 yards and 10 touchdowns over his time with the Vikings.

