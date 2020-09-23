Report: Vikings are signing LB Cale Garrett to practice squad

Linebacker Cale Garrett took a tryout with the Vikings this week, and the team reportedly liked him enough to keep him around.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Minnesota is signing free agent linebacker Cale Garrett to the practice squad.

The move comes after the Vikings elevated linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. Nickerson was on the practice squad before that, so bringing in another linebacker for that role makes sense.

With the Vikings placing linebacker Anthony Barr on IR, the linebacker position group has grown thin. Bringing in more linebackers, even if they are for the practice squad, isn’t a bad idea.

Garrett, a Missouri product, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He ended up being cut from the 53-man roster. Then, he didn’t sign to Tennessee’s practice squad. It will be interesting to see if he can surprise some people and work his way up the Vikings.