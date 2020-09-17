Report: Vikings signing George Iloka to practice squad

The Vikings appear to be moving closer to having a third safety on the roster.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings plan to sign veteran safety George Iloka to the practice squad by the end of the day.

The Vikings have starters Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith on the roster, but they’re alone at the moment. Coach Mike Zimmer said prior to the opener that they had a plan to address that shortage.

Iloka played for the Vikings in 2018, but he was out of the league last year after he was released by the Cowboys during the preseason. His first two years with the Bengals (where he was a 2012 fifth-rounder) were with Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, so there’s plenty of background.

