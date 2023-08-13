Report: Vikings sign LB Tanner Vallejo

The Minnesota Vikings added additional linebacker depth on Sunday by signing Tanner Vallejo, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Vikings are signing veteran LB Tanner Vallejo, per source. An elite special teamer. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2023

Vallejo, 28, was a 6th round selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, Vallejo has played for four teams. Vallejo most recently spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before becoming a free agent.

Vallejo played in 17 games last season, starting in five of them. He finished with a career-high in tackles (37) and defensive snaps (280). However, Vallejo still made his money on special teams, playing 375 special teams snaps in 2022.

The move comes just a few days after the Vikings’ preseason opener, which may have highlighted some of the team’s struggles at the position.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah II, a projected starter for the Vikings, is also injured and will miss another day of practice on Sunday. While it’s unclear if Asamoah will miss anytime during the season, Vallejo at least provides another depth piece at the position.

Still, Vallejo isn’t a guarantee to make the Vikings’ 53-man roster. His special teams may give him a leg up on the competition, but he is likely fighting for a spot with Troy Dye and Troy Reeder.

