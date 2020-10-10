Report: Vikings to sign DB George Iloka to active roster

With Harrison Smith getting ejected, the Vikings needed a player to step up.

That player ended up being George Iloka. He didn’t always look perfect against the Texans, but he did enough to help the team get the win, including getting a big hit on David Johnson after he briefly lost the football.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, the Vikings are signing Iloka off the practice squad.

He has been elevated twice already, so if Minnesota wanted to bring him off the practice squad for a game once more, they would have had to sign him to the 53-man roster.

If the move comes to fruition, Minnesota will have to make a roster move to free up room.